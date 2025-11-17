JK Students’ body seeks PM Modi’s intervention amid profiling of Kashmiri students post Delhi blast

Srinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Monday alleged that Kashmiri students across northern states are facing harassment, eviction, and profiling following the recent Red Fort blast in Delhi.

The association urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and call off what it termed as “vilification” of the community.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club of India, JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said Kashmiri students are being targeted in universities and residential areas in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

“Many landlords have asked Kashmiri tenants to vacate rooms, forcing several students to return home out of fear,” he said.

Khuehami condemned the blast, calling it a “barbaric act of terror” and expressing solidarity with the victims’ families.

“Kashmiri students believe in India’s democracy and reject terrorism in all forms. Our commitment to peace, unity, and national integrity is unwavering,” he said.

Highlighting Kashmiris’ contributions, Khuehami noted that families from the region have sacrificed for the nation and served on the borders.

“Generations of Kashmiris have endured hardships with dignity, believing in India’s unity and progress,” he added.

The association warned that sweeping suspicion and profiling could disrupt academic lives.

“Reports of aggressive questioning and verification drives have unsettled students. Many have left campuses abruptly, fearing stigma,” Khuehami said.

JKSA has written to the Prime Minister, urging him to publicly reassure Kashmiri students of safety and equality.

“PM Modi’s words can unite minds and heal divisions. A clear message will dispel misconceptions and restore trust,” Khuehami said, adding that humane communication and confidence-building measures are essential.

He cautioned against communal profiling, saying it neither strengthens national security nor unity.

“Social media has amplified prejudice, portraying Kashmiris as latent threats. Such collective suspicion is unjust and dangerous,” he said.

The association appealed for strict action against those spreading hate and urged coordination between universities, employers, and local administrations to ensure safety.

“Terror has no religion, no region, and no identity. Anyone involved in this heinous act is neither a friend of Kashmir nor of any community,” Khuehami asserted.

JKSA reaffirmed that Kashmiri students are equal citizens and deserve dignity and protection under the Constitution.

“Unity, trust, and fairness must guide investigations. Collective blame will only deepen divisions,” Khuehami said.

--IANS

sq/dan