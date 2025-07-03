J&K SIA raids two places in connection with non-local killing case

Srinagar, July 3 (IANS) State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police on Thursday carried out searches at the premises of two suspects in Anantnag district in connection with the non-local killing case.

A statement by SIA said that these searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into the brutal killing of Raja Sah on April 17, 2024, in Bijbehara.

The searches aimed to uncover critical evidence to unravel the conspiracy behind this heinous crime and identify accomplices involved in the case registered under FIR No. 87/2024 under Section 302 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, and 13, 16, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of Police Station Bijbehara.

The meticulously planned searches were executed with precision, adhering to legal procedures, and have yielded significant evidence that is expected to strengthen the investigation.

“These efforts will aid SIA Kashmir to bring the perpetrators of this terrorist act to justice and dismantle the terror module involved in such terrorist activities,” an official said.

The search operations are a crucial step toward identifying and apprehending the co-conspirators and supporters of the accused, ensuring a comprehensive probe into the murder and related unlawful activities, he said.

“The SIA J&K remain steadfast in their mission to protect the lives of citizens and counter any attempts to disrupt peace in J&K,” he said.

SIA has successfully investigated and challaned some high-profile crimes investigated by the agency.

Terrorists in 2002 killed advocate Babar Qadri in his home in the Hawal area of Srinagar city.

Qadri was killed at his residence in Srinagar's Hawal area. While one of the terrorists waited outside the main gate to keep an eye on the happenings around, the remaining two, who were also carrying a dummy case file, were made to sit on the chairs placed in the verandah.

Before his death, Qadri had accused the then-president of the High Court Bar Association, Mian Qayoom, of planning to kill him.

SIA arrested Mian Qayoom and later charged him with Babar Qadri’s murder in the court of law.

--IANS

sq/dan