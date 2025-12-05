J&K SIA carries out searches in Srinagar, Ganderbal in connection with doctors’ terror module case

Srinagar, Dec 5 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday carried out searches at locations in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts in connection with the investigation into the doctors’ terror module case.

Officials said that these searches were being conducted in the districts in connection with the recent terror module in which the names of some doctors had surfaced.

The officials said that the raids in Srinagar were being carried out in the Batamaloo area, from where one of the accused persons, namely Tufail Ahmad Bhat, son of Niyaz Ahmad Bhat, was arrested earlier.

“Searches are also underway in Wakura Ganderbal. On November 22, SIA had arrested Tufail from his residence at Diyarwani Batamaloo in connection with the terror case,” the officials said.

The J&K Police, in coordination with the Haryana Police, recently busted a huge white collar terror module run by doctors in the Faridabad area.

The arrest of two overground workers (OGWs) of the Jaish-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit by the J&K Police led to the arrest of Dr Adil Rather of Qazigund in Kulgam district.

One AK-47 rifle was recovered from Dr Adil’s locker in the Government Medical College in Anantnag. Adil had left the job with this medical college in 2024.

His sustained interrogation led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil Rather of Koil village in Pulwama district. He was arrested in Faridabad.

Explosives weighing 2,900 kg were recovered from Dr Muzammil's rented residence in Faridabad, while his other terror associate, Dr Umar Nabi, evaded arrest. Umar detonated his explosive-laden car near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, killing 13 civilians and injuring many others.

Police also arrested Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow in this while-collar terror module.

All these doctors were working at Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Subsequently, another local doctor, Umar Farooq and his wife, Shahzada Akhtar of Qazigund, were arrested for using their social status to influence youth for radicalisation.

Shahzada Akhtar was alleged to have been active trying to revive the defunct women terror outfit ‘Dukhtaran-e-Milat’, which had become defunct after the arrest of its chief, Asiya Andrabi, in 2018.

