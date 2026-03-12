J&K Police begin comprehensive probe into attack on Farooq Abdullah; condemnation mounts

Jammu, March 12 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday started an extensive probe into the antecedents of the assailant, while widespread condemnation and anger against the attack on Dr Farooq Abdullah continued.

The police have started a detailed investigation into the background of Kamal Singh Jamwal, the assailant, who attempted to kill the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister at a marriage function on Wednesday.

Officials said the investigators are examining the 63-year-old assailant’s background, including his personal, social and possible organisational links, to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

Dr Abdullah, accompanied by Deputy CM Surinder Chaudhary and advisor to the chief minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, had a narrow escape when the assailant fired at him from behind as he was leaving the marriage function at Greater Kailash here.

Security personnel deployed with Dr Abdullah immediately swung into action and thwarted the assassination attempt. A licensed pistol used in the crime was recovered from Jamwal’s possession.

He is a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu, and reports said he told police that he had been waiting for an opportunity to target Dr Abdullah for the last 20 years.

Officials said police are also examining his recent activities and movements before the attack. Senior police officers are currently questioning Jamwal, who told investigators that he earns his livelihood from rent generated by his shops at Purani Mandi in Jammu.

Officials said security arrangements at the venue are being reviewed to determine how the accused managed to enter the function with a weapon.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former president of J&K BJP, Ravinder Raina, condemned the attack and demanded a detailed investigation to find out the reasons for the act. He also demanded an extensive probe into the security arrangements around Dr Abdullah.

Several other political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday condemned the attack and called for strict action against those responsible.

National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi strongly condemned the incident in which fire was opened on Dr Farooq Abdullah and the Deputy Chief Minister at a wedding function in Jammu.

Mehdi said such acts of violence are deeply concerning and emphasised that those responsible must be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

Former chief minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, also expressed shock over the attack, calling it a serious security lapse.

“Shocked to hear about the grave attack on Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab. Relieved to know that he’s safe and doing well. Hope police gets to the bottom of this very perturbing security lapse”, she said.

People's Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone condemned the attack, terming it a “cowardly firing”, and expressed relief that Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahib, Surinder Choudhary Ji and Nasir Aslam Wani were safe.

PDP leader and MLA, Waheed Ur Rehman Para, described the attack as shocking and deeply unfortunate, saying violence against such a veteran leader like Dr Farooq Abdullah was unacceptable and deserved the strongest condemnation.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, senior religious leader and the chief cleric, said the attempt on Dr Farooq Abdullah's life was concerning and condemnable.

He expressed relief that Abdullah escaped unhurt, but said the fact that someone carrying a loaded weapon managed to get close enough to open fire required a thorough investigation.

Syed Altaf Bukhari, president of J&K Apni Party, said, “Glad to know that Farooq Abdullah Sahib escaped unharmed in the firing incident in Jammu.

“The assailant has been arrested, but the matter must be thoroughly investigated to determine whether it was just a drunken act by the attacker or something more serious”.

Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister, was with Dr Abdullah when the attack took place.

He said, “Allah was merciful. Dr Sahib and all of us escaped unhurt. Dr Sahib is in good spirits, and right now he is resting at his Bhatindi home in Jammu."

