J&K police attach Rs 1.5 crore property of drug peddler in Kulgam crackdown

Srinagar, Feb 13 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday attached the property of a notorious drug peddler. The property attached was worth Rs 1.5 crore in Kulgam district, according to an official statement.

“In a significant crackdown on the drug menace, Kulgam Police have attached immovable properties comprising 6 shops, 5 godowns, one tin shed, and one plinth located at Village Manigam, belonging to a notorious drug peddler Mohd Ashraf Khanday, son of Gh. Ahmad Khanday, resident of Nipora, Kulgam, falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Qazigund," the statement added.

The action has been taken under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, after due legal process, the statement said, adding the properties were established as proceeds of crime acquired through illicit drug trafficking activities and found to be directly linked with drug peddling operations.

The accused is also involved in FIR No 196/2024 under Sections 8/15 of the NDPS Act, registered at the concerned police station. The market value of the attached property is approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

“This attachment forms part of the sustained and strategic efforts of Kulgam Police to dismantle the financial networks of drug traffickers and to send a strong message that crime does not pay," it further said.

SSP Kulgam, Anayat Ali Choudhary, IPS, said that Kulgam Police has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and narcotics-related activities. He warned that any person found involved in drug peddling, financing, harbouring offenders, or creating support networks for the narcotics trade will face strict legal action, including attachment of property, financial investigations, and prosecution under stringent provisions of law.

He further stated that drug traffickers must understand that illegal wealth will be identified, seized, and dismantled, and that no one will be spared under the law.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police, share information, and help in protecting the youth and society from the destructive impact of drugs.

--IANS

sq/skp