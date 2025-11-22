J&K police attach property of local involved in terror activities operating from Pakistan & PoK

Srinagar, Nov 22 (IANS) Continuing its operation against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs), sympathisers and drug smugglers, police on Saturday attached the property of a local in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district as he is allegedly involved in terrorist activities and is operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Officials said today that police in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district have attached the property of a J&K person operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Police in Awantipora have attached an immovable property at Syedabad Pastoona, Tral, belonging to Jammu & Kashmir Nationals Operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (JKNOP), identified as Mubashir Ahmad, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar, resident of Syedabad Pastoona, Tral.

“The property was identified as belonging to the said terror handler during the course of investigation and enquiries conducted by Police Awantipora," officials said.

“Pertinently, Mubashir Ahmad has been actively involved in promoting and reviving terrorist activities by pushing arms and ammunition into the region and activating local terror networks", they added.

“This operation reaffirms the unwavering commitment of Awantipora Police to combat terrorism and dismantle its ecosystem in the region”, officials further said.

While the army guards the line of control (LoC) and the Border Security Force (BSF) guards the International Border (IB) against infiltration and other subversive activities, J&K police and the security forces carry out anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland.

The anti-terrorist operations also include operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers, and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities.

It is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

The coordinated efforts are aimed at dismantling the complete ecosystem of terror rather than just focusing on the elimination of gun-wielding terrorists.

This revised strategy targets terrorists, OGWs, their sympathisers, drug smugglers, hawala money racketeers, etc.

