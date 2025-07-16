J&K: Police attach properties of Pakistan-based terror handlers

Srinagar, July 16 (IANS) In a major crackdown on terror operatives and their support structures, the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district have attached three properties belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist handlers (JKNOP) located in Khag, Chewa Beerwah, and Harwani Khansahib in presence of concerned Executive Magistrates, a police statement said on Wednesday.

"The action was carried out in connection with case FIR No. 58/2024 under section 7/25 Indian Arms Act, 18, 20, 23 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) of Police Station Khag, and under proceedings-initiated U/S 25 of UAPA for attachment of properties used in terrorist activities," the statement mentioned.

The properties attached belong to the accused persons presently operating from across the border Manzoor Ahmad Chopan a.k.a. Rayees son of Gh. Mohi-ud-din Chopan, resident of Harwani Khansahib (double-storied residential house with premises at village Harwani Khansahib, Budgam), Mohammad Yousuf Malik alias Molvi son of Ab Rahim Malik, resident of Chewa Budgam (double-storied residential house along with five Kanals, 13 Marlas of land at village Chewa Budgam), and Bilal Ahmad Wani alias Umer son of Gh. Ahmad Wani, resident of Nagbal Khag (land measuring 19.5 Marlas situated at Khag).

"These terrorist handlers, operating from Pakistan, have been actively orchestrating and facilitating terrorist activities in the region for several years. The attachment of their properties is a part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle the logistical, financial, and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border sponsors," the statement mentioned.

"This decisive move sends a strong message to those involved in anti-national activities that such actions will invite strict legal consequences," it said.

The statement further added that the police reiterate their commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure that no individual or network is allowed to endanger the peace and security of the region.

--IANS

zi/pgh