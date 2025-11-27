J&K police arrest teenager suspected of links with online radicalisation

Jammu, Nov 27 (IANS) Police in J&K’s Jammu district said on Thursday that they have arrested a teenager suspected of links with online radicalisation.

Officials said that Jammu police have detained a 19-year-old teenager believed to be a key suspect in an ongoing investigation connected to online radicalization.

“Jammu Police has arrested a 19-year-old teen originally a resident of Reasi district and presently residing in the Bathindi area of Jammu, who is emerging as a key suspect in FIR No. 331/2025 u/s 113(3) BNS registered at Police Station Bahu Fort," officials said.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused was being radicalised online and was allegedly planning to carry out a terror act. It has also surfaced that he was in touch over mobile phone with certain numbers based in Pakistan and other foreign countries. The suspect’s digital devices have been seized and are being examined and analysed. The detailed questioning of the accused and a thorough investigation are going on”, officials added.

The radicalisation of educated, otherwise well-off youth has emerged as a threat to the peace and tranquility in J&K that has ramifications all over the country.

The busting of the Faridabad white collar terror module involving doctors belonging to the Valley and outside has come as a surprise even to the families of the involved professionals.

It is not only the misinterpretation of religion that lures youth to terrorism, but also irresponsible statements by political leaders, who try to exploit religion for political causes.

Handlers of terrorism always try to influence and motivate young and impressionable minds through the misinterpretation of religion. These handlers of terrorism project every other religion and belief as inimical to the faith of the youth who fall into their trap.

It is youth with such a mindset who become cannon fodder for the handlers of terrorism. Interestingly, no handler of terrorism operating either from across the border or sitting inside J&K has ever allowed his own children to become suicidal bombers or gun-wielding terrorists.

