J&K no longer settles for mediocrity or ordinary; it now dares to dream big: L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu, March 8 (IANS) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that Jammu and Kashmir is no longer settling for mediocrity and is now daring to dream big.

L-G Sinha inaugurated the headquarters of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at Sidhra in Jammu city.

He said at the inaugural function, “Jammu and Kashmir no longer settles for mediocrity or the ordinary, and it dares to dream big."

He said over the past few years, the region has witnessed transformative changes, thereby rendering the system transparent.

After inaugurating the Headquarters of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), L-G Sinha wrote on X, “These two buildings are not merely structures of steel, glass, and concrete; they stand as a bold declaration of transparency in public life and a corruption-free Union Territory. Today, J&K stands at a pivotal juncture. Over the past 5-6 years, we have ushered in transformative changes, rendering the system transparent and dedicating it to public service. The entire machinery now operates not for the benefit of a select few but for every individual across UT. J&K no longer settles for mediocrity or the ordinary. It now dares to dream big."

The L-G said that among our people, a firm belief has taken root that a golden future lies ahead. Fulfilling this vision is also the responsibility of the officers and staff at the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

“I called upon ACB to ensure that each decision, investigation and prosecution stands firm under scrutiny of the courts and must harness the authority granted by the nation's Constitution to expose injustice, eradicate corruption, and earn the trust of the people,” he said.

The ACB is the premier anti-graft organisation in the union territory, and its main objective is to eradicate corruption. The offences of corruption and bribery against government employees were initially covered only under the provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code,1932. Till 1949, the cases in this regard were registered and investigated by the local police.

In 1962, a separate organisation, 'Anti-Corruption Organisation', was created to investigate all cases relating to bribery and corruption.

With the passage of time, various Acts were enacted to deal effectively with the menace of corruption. Most important among those enactments were the Prevention of Corruption Laws (amendment) Act, 1983 A.D., by virtue of which the “Anti-Corruption Organisation” was renamed as “State Vigilance Organisation”, and the J&K Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets and Other Provisions Act, 1983.

After the enactment of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, a separate wing called “Anti-Corruption Wing” was formed in the State Crime Branch for investigating the cases.

By virtue of this Act, the elected representatives of various public bodies, MLAs and Ministers were brought under the purview of Corruption Laws and filing of Annual Property Returns was made mandatory for all public servants and public men.

Failure to do so was made an offence under the P.C. Act, 2006. To streamline investigations, two police stations were set up, one in Jammu and another in Srinagar.

These police stations deal with offences related to corruption as envisaged in the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, and offences related to Public Servants envisaged in the Jammu & Kashmir Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets and Other Provisions Act.

--IANS

sq/dpb