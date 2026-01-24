J&K: Nagrota hotel sealed for alleged illegal activities, police initiate action

Jammu, Jan 24 (IANS) Authorities in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir said on Saturday that a hotel in the Nagrota area has been sealed over alleged illegal activities.

Read More

A police spokesperson said: “Acting on reliable information, police and civil administration officials on Thursday sealed ‘Hotel Gupshup’ at Ban, Nagrota, following allegations of illegal activities being carried out on the premises. The hotel, located in a residential area, was allegedly being used to provide rooms to young couples, causing nuisance to local residents and raising concerns about public morality."

Reports from the area said the situation had led to public resentment and posed a potential threat to public peace and tranquillity. A joint team comprising the Station House Officer (SHO), Nagrota, and the Executive Magistrate, Nagrota, conducted a verification of the hotel.

During the inspection, two young couples were found to have booked rooms at the hotel. The couples, along with the hotel staff present on the spot, were detained for questioning.

To prevent the continuation of the alleged unlawful activities and to maintain public order, the Executive Magistrate ordered the sealing of the hotel.

Moreover, preventive action under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was initiated against the owner, manager and all the detained individuals.

According to reliable police sources, the owner of the restaurant, who also runs a newspaper from the same premises, has been summoned for questioning.

Notably, the restaurant had earlier also figured in a similar police raid, sources added.

Locals of Ban, while appreciating the police action, said people living in the vicinity had long been uneasy over prohibited activities allegedly flourishing under the guise of an eatery.

In addition to preventing anti-social and immoral activities, police responsibilities also include maintaining public order and social responsibility, officials said.

In times of natural or man-made disasters, the police are usually the first to respond to safeguard the life and property of civilians.

--IANS

sq/pgh