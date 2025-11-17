J&K man who set himself ablaze succumbs to burn injuries

Srinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) A dry fruit seller in Jammu and Kashmir’s Qazigund area, released after questioning in connection with a white collar terror module investigation, died from burn injuries on Monday following an attempt at self-immolation.

Officials said that the man succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Srinagar.

Bilal Ahmad Wani had tried to self-immolate on Sunday in Qazigund. He was referred to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar after his condition worsened at an Anantnag hospital late on Sunday.

Officials said he succumbed to burn injuries around 12.30 a.m. Monday. Wani, along with his son Jasir Bilal, was picked up by police for questioning in connection with the terror module case.

While Bilal was subsequently released, his son remains in custody for questioning.

Wani is a neighbour of Dr Muzaffar Rather in Qazigund, who has emerged as a key accused in the 'white collar terror module' case.

Muzaffar Rather is currently believed to be in Afghanistan; his younger brother, Dr Adeel Rather, was arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on November 6.

Police arrested two overground workers (OGWs) of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, and their sustained interrogation led to the arrest of Dr Adil Rather from Saharanpur. Police recovered one AK-47 rifle from Dr Adil’s locker in October from the Government Medical College in Anantnag. He had left his job at Anantnag Medical College in October 2024.

Adeel led the investigators to Dr Muzammil Ganaie in Faradabad, from whose possession 2,900 kg of explosive material was recovered. Muzammil, a resident of Pulwama who worked with Rather at the Al Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Center, has also been arrested.

Muzammil’s terror associate, Dr Umar Nabi, had evaded arrest. He died in a car blast in the Red Fort area of Delhi on November 10, in which 13 people were killed and many others were injured.

--IANS

sq/dpb