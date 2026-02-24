J&K L-G thanks PM Modi for approving expansion of Civil Enclave at Srinagar airport

Srinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the expansion of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar airport, proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore.

Manoj Sinha also hoped that the new terminal for the Jammu airport would be completed by the year's end.

He said in a series of comments on X, “Jammu and Kashmir Skies Soar: dawn of a bold aviation era. I am grateful to Hon'ble PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji for the major expansion of Civil Enclave at Srinagar Int'l Airport.”

“I vividly remember the announcement we made at Srinagar on 25th Sept 2021 in the presence of then Hon'ble Minister for @MoCA_GoI,” he stated.

“CCEA's Rs 1,677 crore approval for a new 71,500 sqm Civil Enclave marks a defining leap in connectivity for the Valley. It is designed to serve 2,900 passengers during peak hours and has an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum,” the LG wrote on X.

“Better connectivity will ensure more tourists, more investment and more jobs. The new Civil Enclave at Srinagar will upgrade the Valley's economic future and transform Srinagar from a beautiful destination into a thriving one,” he added.

“Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Sh. Narendra Modi Ji, Jammu Airport’s new terminal is set for completion by the end of this year. Upon commissioning, the advanced infrastructure in the renowned spiritual city will bolster connectivity and catalyse remarkable economic advancement,” LG Manoj Sinha said.

Connectivity is also part of the dream of total integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country.

After hanging fire for nearly a century, the dream of a rail link between Jammu and the Valley was realised when the Prime Minister inaugurated the rail link to the Valley on June 6, 2025.

The direct rail service between Srinagar and Jammu and between Srinagar and the rest of the country is likely to start within the next few months.

--IANS

sq/uk