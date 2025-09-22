J&K L-G Manoj Sinha condoles demise of former DGP

Srinagar, Sep 22 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday condoled the death of Gulam Jeelani Pandit, former director general of J&K police.

Gulam Jeelani Pandit passed away on Sunday. He was 92. In a condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor said: “Saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri Gulam Jeelani Pandit Ji, former DGP of Jammu Kashmir.

“He will always be remembered for his devotion to duty and service to the nation. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. I pray for peace of the departed soul."

Born on 22 February 1933. He was the 4th DGP of J&K and had assumed office on May 21, 1987. The first DGP of J&K police was Peer Ghulam Hassan Shah, who served from May 25 1982 to January 16 1985.

Jeelani Pandit was remembered by colleagues and well-wishers as a gentleman who earned respect across ranks during his distinguished career in the police service.

Nalin Prabhat, present DGP is the 17th head of the police force.

He along with all ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police, have expressed deep sorrow over his demise. The force collectively mourned the loss, offering heartfelt condolences and prayers for strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

In their tribute, police officers described Pandit as a leader who embodied honesty and humility throughout his tenure, setting an example for generations of officers to follow.

During his tenure as the DGP from May 21, 1987 to December 20, 1989 Pandit navigated the complexities of law enforcement in a region undergoing profound political and social upheaval.

Notably, he was the last Kashmir-origin DGP until Kuldeep Khoda's appointment as DGP after an 18-year interval during which non-residents led the force.

Pandit is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. His funeral prayers were held at Jamalatta in downtown Srinagar.

