J&K L-G launches dedicated portal for terror victim families

Srinagar, July 22 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched a website for redressal of grievances of terror victim families, which he will personally monitor.

The L-G’s office said on X, “Launched a dedicated web portal today for terror victim families in Jammu Kashmir. The initiative will streamline & expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments, and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered from terrorism in the UT. The web portal, developed by Home Department in collaboration with NIC, will serve as a centralized platform to capture and maintain comprehensive district-wise data on Terrorism-affected families. I am personally monitoring & overseeing the redressal of all cases across the UT."

He said the initiative will streamline and expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments, and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered from terrorism in the UT.

The web portal, developed by Home Department in collaboration with NIC, will serve as a centralised platform to capture and maintain comprehensive district-wise data on terrorism-affected families.

The details of any encroachments on the property of the victims or their NOKs (next of kin) are also being recorded. It will ensure that no legitimate case is left unaddressed and timely support is extended to eligible families in terms of financial relief, ex gratia compensation and compassionate employment while ensuring elimination of any bogus or multiple claims.

Toll-free helpline numbers have also been established at the offices of the Divisional Commissioners in both Jammu (0191-2478995) and Kashmir (0194-2487777) divisions, to facilitate the registration of any overlooked or pending claims.

These helplines are being attended through dedicated control rooms as citizen interfaces for receiving grievances or queries related to pending government support to terror-affected families, viz., compensation, ex gratia relief and compassionate appointments.

The helplines have been staffed with trained personnel and will be integrated with the centralised application to ensure that every claim is formally recorded and acted upon.

In order to ensure regular oversight, coordination, and follow-up on the grievances and pending claims, Special Monitoring Cells have been constituted in the offices of Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.

These Special Cells will periodically review the status of pending and resolved cases, analyse delays or bottlenecks in processing, and coordinate with relevant departments to ensure timely and just resolution of claims.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home Department; Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; M Raju, Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; V.K. Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu and S. Jaskaran Singh Modi, SIO, NIC were present, in person and through virtual mode.

