J&K L-G hands over appointment letters to families of terror victims in Jammu

Jammu, March 23 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday handed over appointment letters for government jobs to the families of terror victims in the Jammu division.

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Officials said that in a significant humanitarian initiative, Lieutenant Governor Sinha handed over appointment letters to the next of kin (NoKs) of terror victims and other eligible beneficiaries under the Compassionate Appointment Rules.

The event was held at the Convention Centre in Jammu, where several families affected by terrorism received government job appointments as a means of support and rehabilitation.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to standing firmly with the victims of terrorism and ensuring their welfare and dignity.

He stated that these appointments are part of a broader effort to provide financial stability and social security to affected families.

The initiative aims to ease the hardships of the families of terror victims and secure their sustainable livelihood.

The L-G said, "We stand at a decisive turning point in J&K today. The youth of UT & terror victim families aspire to a bright future and wish to live a better life. It is our shared responsibility to make that future a reality and create the opportunities they deserve."

The programme witnessed participation from senior officials and beneficiaries, marking a step forward in the government’s ongoing efforts to support those impacted by terrorism.

L-G Manoj Sinha has been at the forefront of wiping tears from the eyes of terror victims by giving them livelihood and encouraging them to start their lives afresh.

The L-G said the victims of terror were not even allowed to voice their pain for over 30 years and were condemned to suffer in silence.

L-G Sinha has also criticised the so-called social, religious and political activists, who beat their chest on the death of terrorists, but did not even have a word of sympathy for those killed by the terrorists.

In addition to providing government jobs to the next of kin of terror victims, the L-G has personally been supervising the handholding of such families in self-employment, handicrafts, industries, agriculture and other activities.

--IANS

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