J&K govt to crack down on artificial colouring of apples

Srinagar, Oct 18 (IANS) J&K government said on Saturday that strict action will be initiated against those involved in artificial colouring and use of sub-standard pesticides on fruit crops, especially apples, in the Valley.

Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Departments, Javid Ahmad Dar said that strict action will be initiated against those involved in using artificial colouring and sub-standard pesticides in fruit crops, terming the practices harmful to both the industry and the consumers.

Speaking to reporters in Baramulla, the minister said the government is finalising the process of creating a dedicated Enforcement Wing to regulate fertilisers and pesticides.

“Many fertilisers and pesticides are of poor quality. We are strengthening enforcement to identify and act against violators. Complaints have come from buyers in Delhi, Jammu and Kolkata about Kashmir’s apples being artificially coloured before ripening,” he said.

“Such colouring damages the fruit’s quality and reputation. It shortens shelf life and can cause illness. We have directed that coloured apples should not be allowed into fruit markets," he said.

He warned that penalties would be imposed on traders and growers who bring coloured fruit to markets ahead of the season.

“If an apple variety normally ripens in September, but arrives in the market in August, it shows artificial colouring, which indicates malpractice. This must stop”, he said.

On pest control, he said illegal import of rootstocks without quarantine checks has worsened the “leaf miner” pest problem.

“Some people bring rootstocks through black marketing. We have identified them and strict action will follow," he said.

He also said that the government will not ban licences arbitrarily, but will ensure compliance with safety standards.

“We are a progressive state. We cannot stop trade, but we will not allow misuse of licences. The government is preparing a plan to decongest and expand the Sopore Fruit Mandi. Departments of Housing, R&B, Planning and Power will jointly develop a comprehensive plan to improve transport flow and expand the market,” he said.

He confirmed that the Doabgah government juice plant is operational and was outsourced to a private operator three years ago.

“It continues to function under private management,” the minister confirmed.

Due to an extended dry spell followed by unprecedented floods closing the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the apple crop in the Valley suffered heavily, resulting in the lowest ever fruit prices for the growers and traders.

