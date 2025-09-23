J&K cabinet recommends convening Assembly session from October 13

Srinagar, Sep 23 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Tuesday recommended to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to convene the Legislative Assembly for its autumn session on October 13.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired the cabinet meeting here, and all the ministers attended it.

Sources said some important decisions were taken during the meeting. The cabinet recommended to the Lieutenant Governor that the Assembly be convened on October 13.

In its last session, three resolutions in the Assembly on statehood lapsed due to disruptions caused by the National Conference following the rejection of an adjournment motion brought by its legislators on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The issue of reservations also surfaced repeatedly during discussions in the last Assembly session.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the cabinet recommended to the L-G that the Assembly session be held. Since the last sitting of the previous session was held on April 29, given the rule that no more than six months should pass between sessions, the next session must be held by October 28.

The issues of statehood and reservation are expected to dominate proceedings in the Assembly when it meets on October 13. The session is likely to be brief and may last for only seven days, from October 13 to October 20.

The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 says there must not be a gap longer than six months between the last sitting of one session and the first sitting of the next.

“The Lieutenant Governor shall, from time to time, summon the Legislative Assembly to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit, but six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session,” says the Act.

J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, who is the ex officio secretary of the cabinet, also attended the meeting.

The chief secretary provides secretarial assistance to the cabinet, facilitates inter-ministerial coordination, and helps ensure the implementation of decisions by acting as a policy coordination centre.

