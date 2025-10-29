J&K: BJP to approach ECI over MCC ‘violation’ by Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: The BJP said on Wednesday that the party will approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Leader and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by announcing the opening of National Law University classes in Budgam, where the by-election process is underway.

Speaking to reporters outside the legislative assembly, Sunil Sharma said that the Chief Minister’s announcement on the floor of the House regarding the commencement of classes for the National Law University at Ompura, Budgam, amounted to a violation of election guidelines.

“On the floor of the House, Omar Abdullah gave assurance to open the classes of the National Law University in Budgam, which is against the Model Code of Conduct. For this mistake, he should resign on moral grounds,” he said.

He added that the BJP would formally approach the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking action against the Chief Minister.

“If the Chief Minister does not step down, the BJP will file a complaint with the Election Commission and demand strict action,” Sharma said.

The BJP leader questioned the Chief Minister’s authority to make such an announcement during the enforcement of the MCC.

“What right does he have to make such decisions when the Model Code of Conduct is in place? The Chief Minister cannot ignore the directions of the Election Commission of India.

“The Chief Minister had previously made statements challenging institutions and has now gone a step further by announcing policy decisions during the MCC period.

“If he believes in morality, he should resign. Otherwise, we will ask the Election Commission to act,” Sharma said.

While replying question from Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat seeking the establishment of a National Law University, Omar Abdullah said in the assembly that the university would start functioning from next year in the Ompora area of Budgam district, and it would give admissions based on merit after inviting applications from all over the country.

