J&K: Anti-narcotics task force arrests drug peddler in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 1 (IANS) J&K Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) said on Sunday that it has arrested a drug peddler with 18 Kg poppy straw in Jammu city.

ANTF spokesperson said that following the arrest huge quantity of contraband substance was recovered during a naka checking operation at Sidhra Panjtirthi link road, Jammu.

Acting on specific input, a team of ANTF intercepted an Alto car bearing registration number JK02AF-0417 at Sidhra Panjtirthi link road, Jammu. During a meticulous search of the vehicle, more than 18 kilograms of Poppy Straw-like contraband substance were recovered.

The arrested accused has been identified as Kirpal Singh, aged 46 years, son of Chatur Singh, resident of Gunda Khawas, District Rajouri, At Present Purkhu, Jammu.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused was transporting the contraband from Kashmir to Jammu for further illegal distribution among gullible youth of the area.

The accused was apprehended on the spot, and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has been seized. Accordingly, FIR No. 02/2026 has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and backward linkages involved in this narcotics network.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force, J&K, remains resolute in its mission to curb drug trafficking and dismantle organised narcotics syndicates.

The public is urged to cooperate and share any information related to drug trafficking with law enforcement agencies.

J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities.

It is believed that funds generated by drug smuggling, hawala money and other financial rackets are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K, as an environment created by terror supports unlawful and anti-national activities in the UT

--IANS

sq/dan