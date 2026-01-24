Jitu Patwari urges for meeting with MP CM Yadav to discuss investment outcomes from Davos visit & corruption

Bhopal, Jan 24 (IANS) A day after the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav returned from the World Economic Forum annual meeting at Davos in Switzerland, State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari said on Saturday that he has requested a meeting with the Chief Minister for a discussion on the outcome from the three-day visit to Switzerland.

Patwari wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yadav, mentioning that he would be seeking a meeting to discuss investment outcomes, achievements of foreign tours, and serious concerns regarding administrative corruption.

Welcoming the Chief Minister in apparently a critical tone, the State Congress Chief said, "Congratulations and best wishes on your return to India from Davos. I hope that the targets you have set for investment, employment, and industrial expansion in Madhya Pradesh will be achieved with concrete results on the ground."

He also wrote, "The results of government tours funded by the people of Madhya Pradesh should be presented, so that public trust is strengthened and a message of transparency is conveyed to investors."

In his letter, Patwari attacked the BJP-led state government on media reports attributed pointed remarks on corruption to the State Chief Secretary Anurag Jain during a recent Collector–Commissioner conference.

"This statement, along with the 'complaint of corruption', is strong evidence of corruption in the state's administration. If Collectors themselves are taking money to do their work, then the common citizen's complaints, the implementation of government schemes, permits, payments, contracts, relief work -- everything will get entangled in a system of give and take," the State Congress Chief wrote.

Patwari also said that he did not write this letter to the Chief Minister merely for the purpose of criticism, but with a purpose for transparency in the system.

"Therefore, I request that you grant me time for a meeting so that I can share my suggestions to curb this epidemic of corruption and commission. I await your positive response and a time for the meeting," he concluded.

The controversy over alleged corruption erupted from media reports, resulting in political tension in Madhya Pradesh, with the Congress portraying the incident as an evidence of deep-rooted systemic corruption.

However, the Public Relation Department of Madhya Pradesh government, in a statement issued on Friday, has clarified the issue, terming the media report as "incorrect" and "baseless".

