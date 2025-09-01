Jharkhand woman accused of theft paraded with shoe garland, video sparks outrage

Giridih (Jharkhand), Sep 1 (IANS) In a disturbing case of mob justice, a woman in Jharkhand’s Giridih district was humiliated and assaulted by villagers after being accused of theft. The incident took place in Piprali village under Dumri police station limits.

According to reports, some villagers alleged that the woman had stolen household goods. Acting on suspicion, a group of residents on Sunday evening caught hold of her, assaulted her, chopped off her hair, and forced her to wear a garland of shoes and slippers.

She was then paraded through the village as bystanders recorded videos of the act. These videos have since gone viral on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, drawing sharp criticism and widespread condemnation.

The matter came to light after the local village head informed the police. A team from Dumri police station reached the spot and rescued the woman from further assault.

She was later taken to the police station for questioning and sent to a hospital for medical examination.

Police said that prompt action has been taken in the case. Three women have already been detained for their involvement in the assault, while efforts are underway to identify others seen in the viral footage. Officials stressed that strict action will be taken against all those found guilty.

District authorities have condemned the incident, describing it as “inhuman and unlawful.” Social media users, too, have demanded stringent punishment for the culprits, pointing out the dangers of mob vigilantism and public shaming.

“The entire matter is being investigated thoroughly. Those responsible will not be spared under any circumstances,” Giridih police officials assured.

The incident has once again highlighted the persistent issue of mob justice in rural areas and the urgent need for awareness against such unlawful acts.

--IANS

skp/dan