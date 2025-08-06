Jharkhand: Man kills wife and two children in suspected land dispute in Sahibganj

Sahibganj, Aug 6 (IANS) A man brutally murdered his wife and two children in Dudhkol village under the Taljhari police station area of Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Bajal Hembram, allegedly attacked his wife, Nirmala Hembram (40), son Babu Hembram (17), and daughter Sunaina Hembram (13) with a sharp weapon following a family dispute.

All three victims died on the spot due to the injuries.

What makes the case even more chilling is that after committing the triple murder, Bajal Hembram walked to the Taljhari police station and surrendered himself. He confessed to having committed the crime. Police immediately arrested him.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a domestic dispute over the sale and purchase of a piece of family land may have triggered the gruesome act.

According to local residents, the argument escalated quickly, and in a fit of rage, Bajal picked up a sharp-edged weapon and tried to kill them. Seeing the weapon in his hand, his wife and children ran out of the house in fear, but Bajal chased them down and kept attacking them until they were dead.

Police officials said the bodies bore several deep wounds, which indicated how brutal the attack was. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the accused remains in police custody for further interrogation.

A police team has cordoned off the crime scene and is collecting forensic evidence.

Senior officers have reached the spot and are examining all angles, although the initial assessment points to a land-related family dispute as the motive.

"This is an extremely disturbing incident. While preliminary findings point to a property dispute, we are investigating all possible angles. The full picture will emerge after a thorough probe," said a police official.

The gruesome killings have left the village in shock. Local residents are struggling to come to terms with the brutality of the crime.

