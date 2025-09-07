Jharkhand govt to act swiftly on public complaints received via social media, says Minister Birua

Ranchi, Sep 7 (IANS) In a significant move to strengthen public grievance redressal, the Jharkhand government has announced plans to make social media a more effective platform for addressing citizens' issues and aiding those in need.

The announcement was made by State Revenue and Transport Minister Deepak Birua on Sunday.

Taking to the social media platform X, Birua stated that the government is enhancing its system to ensure that complaints and reports shared online are directly escalated to concerned departments, ministers, and even the Chief Minister.

“This will not only ensure swift action but also bring more transparency to the process,” said the minister.

The minister urged citizens to share their genuine problems on social media and tag the appropriate departments or the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to ensure prompt attention. Deepak Birua further emphasised the need for constructive engagement and discouraged repetitive posting of the same issues.

“If someone has already posted about an issue, others should show support or provide follow-ups rather than posting the same problem again. This helps prevent confusion and speeds up administrative action,” he explained.

Minister Deepak Birua also claimed that Jharkhand is the first state in the country where Chief Minister Hemant Soren has effectively used social media as a powerful tool for public service. Over the past few years, thousands of grievances have been addressed through direct intervention from CM Soren, he claimed.

He further affirmed that the government is now working to systematise this model further, ensuring that a larger number of people can benefit from this real-time, digital grievance redressal mechanism.

Minister Deepak Birua further said, “By using social media positively and constructively, the Jharkhand government is writing a new chapter in delivering better services to the people.”

