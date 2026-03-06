Jharkhand CM Soren mourns loss of two IAF pilots in Su-30MKI crash in Assam

Ranchi, March 6 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday expressed grief over the deaths of two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots who lost their lives after a Sukhoi Su-30MKI crashed in Assam.

The deceased officers have been identified as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar.

In a message posted on social media, CM Soren said he was deeply pained by the tragic incident.

“Deeply pained by the news of the Su-30 crash in Assam and the loss of our bravehearts, Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar. Their service and sacrifice for the nation will never be forgotten. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this hour of grief. Jai Hind!” CM Soren said.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of the two officers in the fighter jet crash.

Taking to his social media platform Facebook, Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of the martyrdom of Indian Air Force soldiers Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar in a plane crash is deeply saddening and painful. I pay my heartfelt tribute to these brave sons of India and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands with them in this hour of grief.”

The IAF on Friday confirmed that Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Duragkar sustained fatal injuries in the crash that occurred on Thursday.

“All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief,” the Air Force said in a post on X.

According to defence officials, the Su-30MKI fighter jet was on a routine training mission when it crashed in the Karbi Anglong area of Assam, about 60 km from Jorhat. The aircraft reportedly lost radar contact during the sortie before the crash.

The Sukhoi-30MKI is one of the IAF's frontline multi-role fighter aircraft and plays a crucial role in India’s air defence capability.

Similar incidents involving the aircraft have been reported in the past. In August 2019, a Su-30MKI crashed in a paddy field near Tezpur during a routine training mission, though both pilots managed to eject safely.

Earlier, in May 2015, another Su-30MKI crashed about 36 km south of the Tezpur Air Force base shortly after take-off, with both pilots ejecting safely before the aircraft went down.

--IANS

skp/rad