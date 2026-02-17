Jharkhand Budget Session starts tomorrow, Speaker seeks cooperation for smooth proceedings

Ranchi, Feb 17 (IANS) An all-party meeting was held here, ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly's Budget session, which begins on Wednesday.

Speaker Rabindranath Mahato, at the all-party meeting, urged leaders across party lines to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

Addressing the meeting, he appealed for cooperation from all members, stressing that meaningful solutions to public issues can only be found through logical, factual, and constructive debate within the Assembly.

He expressed hope that the government would provide satisfactory and comprehensive replies to members’ questions.

Mahato said that all departments have been directed to complete necessary preparations in advance to ensure that proceedings are conducted in a smooth manner and without any disruption.

He also instructed officials to provide accurate responses, fulfil assurances made on the floor of the House, and keep the Assembly Secretariat informed accordingly.

Earlier, the Speaker held a separate meeting with senior state government officials to review arrangements for the session. He directed departments to ensure the presence of senior officers during the proceedings so that ministers can access prompt and updated information while responding to queries.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, speaking after the all-party meeting, said the government is fully prepared for the Budget Session.

"Important suggestions have been given in the meeting. We will collectively discuss various issues concerning the state in the House, and the session will run smoothly," he said.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore emphasised the need for better interdepartmental coordination and called for proposals and plans to be presented in an organised manner during the session.

Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi, Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Yadav, RJD Legislature Party leader Suresh Paswan, and AJSU Party MLA Nirmal Mahto were also present at the meeting.

Security arrangements, administrative coordination, document preparation, and departmental accountability were among the key issues discussed to ensure the orderly conduct of the session.

