JGU receives Global Education for Peace Award 2025 for commitment to peace through education

Istanbul, Oct 13 (IANS) O.P. Jindal Global University was conferred the prestigious 2025 Global Education for Peace Award by the Society of Transnational Academic Researchers (STAR) at their STAR Global Conference 2025 in İstanbul, Turkiye, for its role in fostering peace through higher education.

The Society of Transnational Academic Researchers (STAR Scholars Network) is an international forum dedicated to empowering scholars as change agents to shape a humane world. By advancing global social mobility through innovative research and progressive advocacy, STAR builds communities supporting scholars across borders.

Accepting the award on behalf of JGU, the Founding Vice Chancellor, Dr (C.) Raj Kumar said in his Valedictory Address, “It was in Istanbul, the bridge between Asia and Europe, where civilisations once intersected, that I sought a new global compact for higher education. I called for one that gave pride of place to the importance of local knowledge and community wisdom. International declarations and slogans do not secure the future of sustainability -- it has to be brought about through the lived experiences of people -- especially, farmers, artisans, women, and youth. Universities must become crucibles where local realities mingle with global research and create an ecosystem of hope and knowledge. The Global South must shake off its practice of being just a recipient of information and values; it must create these on its own, and these must be rooted in ethics, inclusion, and social justice. Universities will become truly sustainable when we listen to the sounds of the earth, the voices of communities, and lead with empathy. When we define excellence, we need to emphasise the importance of impact over prestige and put collaboration over competition. We must redefine excellence to value impact over prestige, collaboration over competition, and put purpose ahead of profit. The university of the future will be inclusive, innovative, and in harmony with existence.”

The STAR Global Conference is a gathering of scholars, practitioners, and leaders from across disciplines and professions, from across the world. This gathering in Istanbul, titled Advancing Local Knowledge for a Brighter and Sustainable Future, was designed to promote the role of universities in recognizing, rewarding, and sustaining diverse knowledge ecologies.

The STAR Network aligns together to indicate a brighter future where local knowledge ecology is made stronger and more sustainable, while we connect and contribute to global knowledge bases. Next year, JGU will host the 2026 STAR Global Conference in December 2026.

Professor (Dr) Uttam Gaulee, President of the STAR Scholars Network, said, “Congratulations to O.P. Jindal Global University on receiving the prestigious 2025 Global Education for Peace Award. As a relatively young institution, JGU’s remarkable rise and recognition on the global stage are truly exemplary and serve as a beacon of inspiration for universities around the world. The leadership at JGU has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering peace through education, creating a profound impact that transcends borders. We are also thrilled to announce that JGU will host the 2026 STAR Global Conference in December 2026. We look forward to collaborating with their visionary team to further our shared mission of empowering scholars and shaping a more humane world. JGU’s dedication to integrating local knowledge with global perspectives resonates deeply with the STAR Scholars Network’s goals. Together, we can continue to build ecosystems of hope, knowledge, and sustainable development. Congratulations once again to JGU and its leadership on this well-deserved honour!”

The Global Education for Peace Award honours and recognizes higher education institutions (HEIs) around the world that contribute significantly to the promotion of global peace through education. It celebrates institutions that integrate global perspectives into their curriculum, foster a sense of global citizenship among their students, and cultivate a culture of dialogue and empathy that transcends borders.

The award highlights the role of universities as sanctuaries of intellectual freedom, intercultural understanding, and ethical leadership at a time when humanity faces growing polarization and conflict.

Acknowledging the significance of the Conference, Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar said, “The STAR Global Conference shows us that advancing local knowledge constitutes the bedrock of a robust and sustainable future. Our universities must act as the connectors between global science and local wisdom, between the classroom and the wider community. We need to cultivate an epistemic justice in which indigenous, rural, and community-based knowledge systems are on a par with modern science. The Global South has the potential to lead from the front in recasting the definition of sustainability through resilience, creativity, and human solidarity. As I have said before, knowledge without context becomes mere abstraction, but knowledge grounded in community becomes transformative. We face a moral and intellectual challenge -- that of reimagining institutions of learning like universities as the very conscience of society. Stretching from India to Turkiye, from Africa to Latin America, our common mission is to create universities that are beyond just being academic institutions -- institutions that are of service to humanity, that can heal the planet, and make knowledge a force of nature.”

The Conference, which focused on justice and inclusion, gender, identity, and culture, educational challenges, transformative teaching, global learning, knowledge innovation, and more, was centred around several key principles. It discussed that, in an era where universities around the world are increasingly preoccupied with numeric rankings, many have inadvertently distanced themselves from the diverse and complex knowledge ecosystems that sustain their local societies and nations.

The conference advocated for a broader, more inclusive understanding of knowledge that encompasses more diverse ways in which knowledge is created, shared, and applied locally while also advancing it globally.

The award recognizes JGU’s curriculum grounded in ethical leadership, critical thinking, and interdisciplinary learning; over 550 international collaborations enabling global dialogue and cooperation; commitment to community engagement and social responsibility; and initiatives that prepare students to become informed, responsible, and compassionate global citizens.

These achievements reflect JGU’s vision of making education a force for peace, justice, and sustainability in society. They also highlight the university’s role as one of the most globally connected institutions in India, advancing cross-cultural dialogue and preparing future leaders to address humanity’s shared challenges.

--IANS

skp/