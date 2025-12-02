Jewellery shop robbed in Siwan; Rs 11 lakh looted in Patna

Patna, Dec 2 (IANS) The rampage of criminals continues in Bihar as the Siwan district on Tuesday witnessed its second major robbery within a week, triggering widespread panic.

In the Khoripakad market, under the Basantpur police station, half a dozen armed criminals on motorcycles targeted a jewellery shop and looted gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh before fleeing.

The assailants fired five rounds during the heist to create terror in the area.

Following the incident, district police rushed to the crime scene and started the investigation.

Police recovered two empty cartridges from the spot.

They are currently scanning the CCTV cameras to identify the accused.

Just days earlier, on November 27, criminals carried out a broad daylight robbery at Krishna Jewellers in Tari Bazaar under Raghunathpur police station.

Jewellery and cash worth over Rs 50 lakh were looted at that time.

However, Siwan Police acted swiftly and arrested all six accused within 24 hours.

Officials said the robbery was orchestrated by a jailed criminal, and the stolen items and weapons were recovered.

Despite the quick breakthrough, the back-to-back robberies have spread fear among traders.

The second major incident on Tuesday occurred in Bihta, near Patna.

Armed criminals carried out a robbery in broad daylight near Vishambarpur crossing under the Bihta police station area.

The victim, Abhishek Singh alias Tinku, was carrying Rs 11 lakh to register a piece of land.

As soon as he reached the Vishambarpur crossing, criminals surrounded him, fired shots to intimidate bystanders, and fled with the bag containing the cash.

The incident created chaos in the area. Police reached the spot and began investigating.

CCTV footage from nearby locations is being reviewed to identify the culprits.

Frequent robberies across districts have raised concerns among residents and traders, questioning the effectiveness of policing.

--IANS

ajk/uk