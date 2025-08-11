Jewellery shop employees foil robbery attempt in Patna

Patna, Aug 11 (IANS) The quick thinking and bravery of two Kalyan Jewellers employees thwarted a robbery attempt in Patna's upscale Boring Road area on Monday.

The incident occurred around 11:55 a.m. when the employees arrived at the Bank of Baroda branch to deposit Rs 18.5 lakh in cash.

As they entered the premises, a miscreant attempted to snatch the bag.

The employees resisted, engaging in a scuffle with the criminal.

The miscreant also fired a gunshot, but fotunately it did not hit anyone.

In the struggle, the two employees managed to wrest the gun from the attacker's hand, prompting him to flee the spot, abandoning his helmet.

The entire incident was captured on the bank's CCTV cameras.

Following the incident, a team from the Sri krishna Puri Police Station reached the spot and began investigating the matter.

They are scanning the CCTV footage to identify and track down the suspect.

The district police have also recorded the statements of the two staff.

The attempted robbery in such a high-security area has raised concerns about the law and order situation in the state capital.

Authorities say the attack reflects the growing boldness of criminals operating in Bihar.

In the last few months, jewellery shops have been turned into a soft target for criminals in Bihar.

A gang of six armed criminals looted jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh in Gopalganj district on August 6.

The armed criminals struck at Surbhi Jewellers in the Dharamparasa market under the Manjha police station area.

On July 11, a gang of miscreants looted jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh from a shop in broad daylight.

The incident took place at Goraul market under Goraul police station, a short distance from the police station.

These incidents are raising serious questions about the security arrangements in and around jewellery shops and banks in several districts.

