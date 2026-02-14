Jewellery shop burgled in Patna

Patna, Feb 14 (IANS) A jewellery shop near Patut Chowk under the Ranitalab police station area in Patna was looted, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Unidentified thieves barged into the shop after breaking the wall and decamped with a large quantity of gold and silver ornaments, creating panic among local traders.

According to shop owner Rajneesh Kumar, he had closed the shop as usual on Friday evening and returned home.

On Saturday morning, villagers noticed that the rear wall of the shop had been broken and informed him.

When the shop was opened, the extent of the theft came to light.

The burglars reportedly stole silver anklets, toe rings, coins, rings, along with gold rings, chains, earrings, nose rings, and other valuable jewellery.

A substantial quantity of ornaments kept in the shop for customer orders ahead of the wedding season was also taken.

To avoid identification, the thieves removed a DVR of the CCTV cameras installed inside the shop.

All lockers and locks containing valuables were found broken.

Upon receiving information, the Ranitalab Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Nearby residents are being questioned, and forensic teams have been deployed to collect evidence.

"We received information about the theft on Saturday morning and immediately reached the spot. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and fingerprint experts have been called to collect evidence. CCTV footage from nearby areas has been scanned, and some suspects’ faces have been detected. We are identifying the accused, and they will be arrested soon," said the SHO of Ranitalab police station.

This incident marks the second major jewellery theft reported within the last 24 hours in Bihar.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, around 3 PM, armed miscreants looted a jewellery shop in Samastipur, fleeing with gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 50 lakh.

Police have intensified patrolling and investigations following the spate of thefts.

--IANS

ajk/svn