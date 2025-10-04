JD(U) demands one-phase polling in ECI meeting with 12 political parties in Patna

Patna, Oct 4 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday held a crucial meeting with 12 recognised political parties in Patna ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar chaired the meeting and assured that all suggestions put forward by the parties would be considered before finalising the poll schedule. The ruling JD(U) sought Assembly polls to be held in a single phase.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha, who represented the party, demanded that the Assembly polls be conducted in a single phase.

“We have thanked the Commission for successfully conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. We have requested that the Bihar elections be held in one phase. Law and order and Naxalism are no longer issues in Bihar. If elections can be held in one phase in Maharashtra, why not here? Paramilitary forces should be deployed at all polling stations so that the poor face no difficulties in voting,” Jha said.

Jha also suggested that election dates should be fixed, keeping in mind the Chhath festival, so that people returning home for the festival can also cast their votes.

On the other hand, the RJD’s Aurangabad MP Abhay Kushwaha and the party’s election convener Chitranjan Gagan, who represented the party at the meeting, demanded that polling be conducted in two phases.

“We have asked the CEC to release the data of the 3.64 lakh voters deleted during the SIR process. We have also sought complete security arrangements in Dalit, Mahadalit, extremely backward and backward caste villages, so that these communities can vote freely. In the past, they were often prevented from voting,” Kushwaha said.

Responding to the BJP’s demand that women in burqas be verified by female officers, Kushwaha said: “A new voter list with photographs has already been published after the SIR. Despite this, if the BJP is making such demands, it is nothing but politics.”

The ECI’s consultations mark a significant step in finalising preparations for the high-stakes Bihar polls.

Political observers believe the Commission may announce election dates shortly, with voting likely to take place in multiple phases across the state.

