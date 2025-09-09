JD(U) criticises Oppn over VP pick; Tejashwi reaffirms support for Sudershan Reddy

New Delhi: As voting continued in the Vice-Presidential election, political rhetoric intensified with parties from both sides expressing confidence and trading barbs. While the ruling NDA maintains it has a clear path to victory, opposition leaders are rallying behind their candidate and hoping for cross-party support.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, speaking to IANS, strongly criticised the opposition's choice of outreach.

“The NDA wanted the Vice-Presidential election to be held unanimously, but the opposition was not ready. Their candidate, B. Sudershan Reddy, is seeking blessings from Lalu Yadav, a person who doesn’t even have the right to vote. He could have met Tejashwi Yadav or Manoj Jha, but he met someone who is not even part of this process. It reflects the mindset of the opposition. NDA will definitely win today,” he asserted.

In response, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reaffirmed the INDIA bloc’s support for its candidate.

“Our entire party fully supports B. Sudershan Reddy, who has served as a judge. His credentials are strong, and he represents the values we stand for,” Yadav said.

The Vice-Presidential election, a key constitutional process, began at 10 a.m. at the New Parliament Building and will continue until 5 p.m., with counting scheduled from 6 p.m. onwards. The contest is between NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote early and posted on X: “Voted in the 2025 Vice President election.” Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, despite age and health challenges, arrived in a wheelchair to vote, receiving appreciation across party lines.

Despite a few parties, such as BJD, deciding to abstain, NDA holds a numerical advantage in the 781-member electoral college.

However, the opposition hopes that "conscience" votes or cross-voting may tilt the balance, as the country awaits the results of the high-stakes election later this evening.

