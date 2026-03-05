JD-U workers protest in Patna, Kalyan Bigha after Nitish Kumar files RS nomination

Patna, March 5 (IANS) While senior Janata Dal-United leaders appeared supportive of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to enter the Rajya Sabha, strong resentment erupted among party workers across Patna on Thursday.

Protests broke out from the Chief Minister's residence to the party's state office, where Janata Dal-United workers not only raised slogans but also vandalised furniture and other items inside the premises.

Agitated Janata Dal-United activists raised slogans against several veteran party leaders, including Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, JD-U Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha, Bihar Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Ashok Choudhary.

Janata Dal-United activists alleged that the veteran party leaders were conspiring with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to weaken the party and remove Nitish Kumar from the post of Chief Minister.

The situation escalated when Janata Dal-United Legislative Council member Sanjay Gandhi was reportedly manhandled by protesting party workers at the party office.

According to sources, JD-U leader Sanjay Gandhi was prevented from leaving the party office premises for some time amid continuous sloganeering before eventually exiting through the main gate.

Several JD-U workers claimed that Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha was not voluntary but part of a larger political strategy that would pave the way for a BJP leader to become the Bihar Chief Minister.

Nitish Kumar filed his Rajya Sabha nomination earlier on Thursday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, signalling an imminent leadership transition in Bihar.

The prospect of a Chief Minister from the BJP in Bihar has reportedly intensified dissatisfaction within sections of the JD-U cadres.

Nitish Kumar's brother-in-law, Anil Kumar, also expressed displeasure over the development.

He said that Bihar without Nitish Kumar would be "like a widow", adding that sending the Chief Minister to the Rajya Sabha midway through his Chief Ministerial term was not appropriate.

He emphasised that the work done by Nitish Kumar for Bihar could not be forgotten.

Strong political reactions have also emerged from Nitish Kumar's native village, Kalyan Bigha.

Villagers expressed anger over Nitish Kumar's shift to national politics, saying that Bihar has not had a better political leader than him.

Some villagers voiced concerns about the future of liquor prohibition law and the law and order in the state.

There were also allegations from some residents that Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha was "politically motivated".

Police personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

While some villagers supported the possible political entry of Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar, they reportedly opposed the Chief Minister's exit from Bihar's leadership.

Outside the Chief Minister's residence, emotional scenes were witnessed as several JD-U workers expressed their grief and anger.

Some reportedly threatened extreme steps, including self-immolation, prompting heightened security arrangements.

Political observers say that this development could significantly reshape Bihar's political landscape and create new tensions within the ruling NDA alliance in Bihar.

As Nitish Kumar prepares to transition to the Rajya Sabha, the coming days are expected to be crucial for both the JD-U and the broader NDA alliance in Bihar.

--IANS

ajk/khz