Jaishankar Draws Parallels Between Hanuman's Diplomacy and Modern Foreign Policy

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday shed light on the timeless wisdom of Indian mythology, drawing parallels between Hanuman's legendary diplomacy and modern-day foreign policy.

He highlighted the importance of coalition building at the Delhi University Literature Festival. Jaishankar narrated the story of Hanuman's mission to Lanka, where he was sent by Lord Rama to gather intelligence and meet Sita.

He emphasised how Hanuman's strategic approach in understanding the dynamics of Ravana's court, mirrors the essence of diplomacy today -- maximising allies, managing diverse groups, and working towards common goals.

Jaishankar highlighted Hanuman's remarkable diplomatic skills, from gathering information about the enemy's territory to winning over allies and navigating the complexities of Ravan's court.

Addressing the gathering, Jaishankar said, "Hanumanji, just look at it, he is being sent by Prabhu Shri Ram to a hostile territory. Say, go there, kind of figure out the lay of the land. The most difficult part of it is actually going and meeting her and keeping up her morale. But he is able to actually get into Ravan's court by surrendering himself. He is able to understand the dynamics of the court. When you say foreign policy diplomacy, what is it about? It's a common sense thing, in a way. How do you maximize your friends? How do you propose them for a job or a task at hand? How do you manage, because sometimes you have a large group of people, how do you manage all of them to create a coalition?"

The EAM emphasised that Hanuman's approach to diplomacy offers valuable lessons for modern-day foreign policy. Jaishankar noted that India is currently engaged in a similar effort, seeking to build coalitions and partnerships with countries around the world.

"Now, what are we trying to do today at Bharat? We are trying to increase our number of friends. We are trying to get different countries, all of whom may be a little bit, you know, they may not all be on the same page, but we are trying to get them all together and work towards an end. Now, this kind of coalition building is very important," said the EAM.

By drawing parallels between Hanuman's legendary diplomacy and modern-day foreign policy, Jaishankar underscored the enduring relevance of India's rich cultural heritage.

As India navigates the complexities of global politics, Jaishankar's insights offered a unique perspective on the art of diplomacy and the importance of building strategic partnerships.

Jaishankar also praised the strong rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, noting that their shared nationalist ideologies created mutual respect.

Reflecting on PM Modi's visit to Washington, Jaishankar highlighted the positive chemistry between the two leaders, emphasising how their national interests aligned, in contrast to Trump's sometimes strained relationships with other world leaders.

"The Prime Minister was in the US and Washington. He was among the earliest world leaders to be invited by President Trump in his second term to meet with him. I've been doing this all my life, so I have some reference points and some experiences as a comparative assessment," said Jaishankar.

He said, "I would say with all objectivity, I thought it went very well and for a variety of reasons. PM Narendra Modi is a very strong nationalist, and he sort of radiates that. Now, Trump is an American nationalist, and I think, in many ways, Nationalists kind respect each other. Trump accepts that Modi is in it for India. Modi accepts that Trump is in it for America."

"The second I felt was the chemistry was good. Because again, you know, Trump being somewhat unusual, there are a lot of other leaders in the world who, with whom he has not necessarily a positive history and the case of Modi ji, it's not the case," he added. (ANI)