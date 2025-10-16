Jaisalmer bus fire: Bus driver and owner arrested; SIT formed

Jaipur, Oct 16 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police, on Thursday, have arrested the bus driver Shaukat and owner Turab Ali in connection with the recent bus accident in Jaisalmer, which claimed the lives of 22 people and left several others injured, officials said.

Both were detained for questioning on Wednesday night, and their arrests were confirmed following questioning by the police.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Shivhare said that two complaints were filed -- one by Chandan Singh, the brother of deceased Rajendra Singh Chauhan, and another by Jagdish, the brother of deceased Gopilal Darji.

Acting on these complaints, police registered cases and initiated further proceedings in the matter.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to thoroughly examine all aspects of the incident.

The team, led by Jaisalmer Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kailashdan Jugtawat, includes Deputy Roop Singh Inda, Nachana Station House Officer (SHO) Butaram, Sadar SHO Surjaram, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar.

The SIT will probe the accident's cause, possible technical faults, the driver's role, and any criminal negligence.

Investigators are also assessing the bus's speed, condition, and compliance with safety standards at the time of the fire.

SP Shivhare said that the final report will take time, as multiple elements are under scrutiny.

Since the bus was manufactured in Chittorgarh, details are being collected from there.

The investigation will also incorporate victims' statements, forensic reports, and technical evidence.

According to preliminary findings, 35 passengers were aboard the bus, of which 22 have died and 13 others were injured, currently being treated in Jodhpur.

The DNA samples from 18 of the 19 recovered bodies have been obtained, with one pending confirmation.

Further legal action will depend on the SIT's findings, which will determine whether the tragedy resulted from human error or mechanical failure.

Two FIRs have been filed so far.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced compensation for victims' families -- Rs 25 lakh for families with three or more deaths, Rs 10 lakh per person for one or two deaths, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured individuals, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, victims' families have held a protest at Jodhpur's Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, demanding higher compensation and refusing to accept the deceased bodies.

The death toll rose to 22 after 54-year-old Bhaga Bano died on Thursday morning.

Five patients remain on ventilators, and postmortem and DNA procedures are underway.

The fire incident occurred on October 14, when a private AC sleeper bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire around 3:30 p.m., killing 19 people on the spot.

--IANS

arc/khz