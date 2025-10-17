Jail sentence for two more convicts in Visakhapatnam navy spying case

Visakhapatnam, Oct 17 (IANS) A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here has sentenced two more accused in the Visakhapatnam navy espionage case, taking the total convictions so far to four.

Mohammad Haroon Haji Abdul Rehman Lakdawala of Mumbai has been sentenced to simple imprisonment (SI) of five and a half years under each of sections 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Imran Yakub Giteli of Godhra has been sentenced to six years of simple imprisonment for each of the same offences.

The NIA said in a statement that the accused have also been imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each, and will have to undergo an additional one-year simple imprisonment in the event of default in payment of the fine.

The case relates to spying activities carried out at vital installations and Indian Navy establishments by foreign spies/agents operating in the country.

Lakdawala was arrested by the NIA in May 2020, and Giteli in September 2020, in the case registered in 2019. They were nabbed from their respective home states.

The two accused were found to be agents of foreign intelligence agencies and involved in espionage activities in India, threatening the country’s unity, integrity, security and sovereignty. The men were in regular contact with the Pakistan spies/agents through WhatsApp, the NIA said.

Both had relatives in Pakistan and had come in contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies during visits to the neighbouring country, investigations had revealed. They were engaged in illegal clothes and other multiple businesses with Pakistan through unlawful channels, and the money derived from these businesses was used to fund espionage activities in India. The accused had deposited various amounts into the accounts of accused Navy personnel through online money transfer Points of Sale (PoS) and other banking channels from Mumbai and Godhra on the directions of Pak agents.

The NIA, which took over the investigation from the Counter Intelligence Police Station, Intelligence Department, Andhra Pradesh Police, Vijayawada, in December 2019, had arrested a total of 15 accused, including 11 Navy personnel, over the course of the investigation.

In June 2020, the agency had charge-sheeted 14 accused, followed by a supplementary charge sheet against one accused in March 2021.

Further investigation and trial in the case continue, the NIA added.

--IANS

ms/vd