Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President: A legal mind’s famed journey ends mid-term

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Jagdeep Dhankhar, a seasoned lawyer and political figure, served as the 14th Vice President of India from 2022 until his resignation on July 21 2025. He resigned from the post of Vice President on health grounds on Monday.

His tenure, though truncated, was marked by his firm command over parliamentary procedures and sharp legal acumen. He was actively engaged with national issues all through his public life.

Dhankhar’s journey from a rural village in Rajasthan to one of India’s highest constitutional offices is a story of perseverance, versatility, and public service. He has been in public life for over four decades.

Born on May 18, 1951, in Kithana, a small village in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, Jagdeep Dhankhar hails from a modest farming family. He was often described as a “Kisan Putra” (farmer’s son), a background the BJP later foregrounded in its political messaging during his Vice Presidential nomination.

He completed his schooling at Sainik School, Chittorgarh, known for producing several notable military and public service figures. He later graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur, and went on to complete his LLB from the same university.

Dhankhar began his legal practice in 1979 after registering with the Bar Council of Rajasthan. His reputation as a formidable legal mind grew rapidly. In 1990, he was designated a Senior Advocate by the Rajasthan High Court - becoming one of the state’s most prominent legal professionals.

He practised across multiple high courts and in the Supreme Court of India, where he took on a variety of civil and constitutional cases. Dhankhar was appointed the President of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association. This role further cemented his stature within the legal community.

He entered politics in 1989, winning a Lok Sabha seat from Jhunjhunu. This victory was on a Janata Dal ticket. His articulate advocacy in Parliament quickly earned him a ministerial role. Under Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar in 1990, he was appointed Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs. He handled critical coordination between the government and legislature.

He later served as a Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from 1993 to 1998, representing the Kishangarh constituency.

Dhankhar remained politically active and was associated with several parties, including Janata Dal, Indian National Congress (INC), and finally the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dhankhar was appointed the Governor of West Bengal in July 2019. This post put him at the centre of political turbulence in the state. His tenure was marked by frequent confrontations with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Mamata Banerjee over issues of federalism, university appointments, and law and order.

His critics accused him of overstepping constitutional boundaries. However, Dhankhar asserted that he was acting to uphold democratic principles.

On July 16, 2022, the BJP announced Dhankhar as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for Vice President. In the Vice Presidential election held on August 6, 2022, Dhankhar defeated opposition candidate Margaret Alva with 528 out of 710 valid votes, securing 74.37 per cent - the highest margin of victory since 1992. His election also saw the Trinamool Congress abstaining, with only two of its members casting votes.

As Vice President, Dhankhar also served as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, where he presided over several key legislative sessions. Known for his strict adherence to parliamentary rules and no-nonsense approach, he was both respected and contested in equal measure across party lines.

