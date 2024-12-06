Jagdambika Pal Ramdas Athawale pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

New Delhi: JPC chairman on Waqf (Amendment) Bill Jagdambika Pal and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Pal said that India's democratic process has become the 'strongest' in the world due to its Constitution, which was made under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar. He added that when the whole world is on the verge of war, India is on the path of peace, affection, compassion and love, because of the Constitution and BR Ambedkar.

Heaping praise on the Indian Constitution, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that Indian democracy is the 'best democracy' in the world due to its Constitution.

"Indian democracy is the best democracy in the world. The Constitution given by BR Ambedkar, is a great democracy. There are thousands of castes, people who speak different languages and practice different religions stay here, despite that our nation is not divided. We pay tribute to BR Ambedkar this time..." Athawale said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawns in the national capital on the occasion of the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawns.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers.

Dr. Ambedkar, a revered leader, thinker, and reformer, dedicated his life to championing equality and eradicating caste-based discrimination.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds profound significance as a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar's transformative legacy.

According to Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha's death is considered to be Mahaparinirvan, the Sanskrit term for 'nirvana after death'. Parinirvan is considered liberation from Samara, karma, and the cycle of death and birth. It is the most sacrosanct day in the Buddhist calendar.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi. (ANI)