IUML steps in to support ailing leader MK Muneer, saves ancestral home from seizure

Kozhikode (Kerala), March 25 (IANS) In a rare instance of political solidarity in Kerala, the Indian Union Muslim League has stepped in to support senior party leader M.K. Muneer, helping him overcome a financial crisis that threatened his ancestral home.

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The party on Wednesday cleared Rs 49 lakh from its accounts to settle Muneer’s dues with the Calicut Town Cooperative Bank, halting imminent proceedings to seize “Crescent House”, his ancestral residence in Kozhikode.

The intervention followed direct outreach by senior leaders Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P. K. Kunhalikutty, who assured him that the crisis would be resolved.

For many in Kerala, Muneer is not just a politician, but the son of C.H. Mohammed Koya, a former Chief Minister revered for his simplicity and gentle public life. That legacy shaped Muneer’s own political journey, marked by a soft-spoken demeanour and clean image across party lines.

A medical doctor by profession, the 63-year-old Muneer entered politics in the mid-1990s, winning his debut election in 1996. Barring a single defeat in 2006, he remained electorally successful through successive terms until 2021, serving as MLA, minister, and a key figure within the IUML.

Yet, behind this steady public life lay mounting private strain. A loan taken nearly a decade ago to renovate Crescent House had ballooned to Rs 58 lakh due to repayment defaults.

Even after the bank offered a one-time settlement reducing the liability to about Rs 49 lakh, the amount remained beyond his reach, triggering a final warning of seizure ahead of March 31.

Significantly, this crisis unfolded at a moment of personal setback. Following a cardiac arrest and declining health, Muneer had stepped back from active politics, with the party deciding not to field him in the upcoming elections.

It was during this pause away from the electoral arena that the financial distress became acute. Characteristically, Muneer had not sought help, wary of burdening the party. But the IUML’s intervention reflects a deeper institutional memory.

Decades ago, even his father had faced similar financial difficulties, with the party stepping in then as well.

Today, Crescent House, once a nerve centre of League politics and located near Koya’s resting place, stands preserved. More than just a home saved, it is a reminder that in politics, beyond power and contests, relationships and loyalty still hold enduring value.

And it also breaks the perceived norm that not all politicians are cash-rich.

--IANS

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