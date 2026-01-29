It’s like doing politics over dead body: BJP, JD(U) criticise CM Banerjee over conspiracy claim in Pawar’s air crash

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised suspicion of a conspiracy behind the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Wednesday morning, leaders from the BJP and JD(U) on Thursday criticised her remarks, accusing her of crossing all limits and indulging in insensitive politics. Several leaders described her comments as 'doing politics over a dead body'.

Speaking to mediapersons while travelling to Singur in Hooghly to attend a government event, Mamata Banerjee claimed that Ajit Pawar was likely to leave the NDA and had been planning to return to the Opposition’s INDIA bloc.

The Bengal Chief Minister further said she had no faith in central investigating agencies to conduct an impartial probe into the incident, asserting that only a court-monitored investigation would reveal the truth.

Reacting to it, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain told IANS that CM Banerjee’s statements were highly inappropriate.

“Mamata Banerjee is crossing all limits. She does not seem to realise the level of low-grade politics she is indulging in at a time of national grief. This is extremely unfortunate. The plane crash occurred during landing, and the black box will be examined. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will look into the matter. Linking such a tragic incident to a conspiracy and making irresponsible statements is condemnable,” he said.

Hussain also recalled CM Banerjee’s tenure as Union Railway Minister, saying she was well aware of how accident investigations are conducted.

"Does Mamata Banerjee not understand this much? When serious railway accidents occur, investigations are carried out by the Commission of Railway Safety. She knows the system very well. When I was the Civil Aviation Minister, she was the Railway Minister, and we worked together. It is strange that she is now trying to politicise Ajit Pawar’s air crash,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister O.P. Rajbhar also criticised Banerjee, calling her remarks deeply insensitive.

“This is what is called doing politics over a dead body. Even if she had political differences with Ajit Pawar, what about the other people who lost their lives? This is her personal opinion, but the government is doing its job. Anyone can say anything, but there should be some restraint,” Rajbhar said.

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad stressed the importance of the statement made by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“Sharad Pawar is not just Ajit Pawar’s uncle; he is like a father and guardian to him. He has clearly said that there should be no politics over this tragedy. The timing of Mamata Banerjee’s statement is completely inappropriate. Such remarks have hurt the sentiments of the grieving family,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood adopted a more cautious tone, saying, “It does not appear that there was any negligence, as the aircraft was in good condition. Accidents do happen, and beyond that, there is little to speculate at this point.”

