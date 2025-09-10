ISIS suspect arrested from Ranchi in joint Delhi Police-Jharkhand ATS operation, weapons seized

Ranchi, Sep 10 (IANS) Delhi Police’s Special Cell and the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested a suspected ISIS-linked operative, identified as Ashar Danish, from the Lower Bazaar area of Ranchi, officials said.

Danish, a native of Petarwar in Bokaro district, had been on the radar of security agencies for a long time.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint team swooped down on Tabarak Lodge in Islamnagar, where he had been staying in hiding.

During the raid, the police recovered weapons, chemicals suspected to be used for making explosives, and several electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones.

These are now being sent for forensic and technical examination to trace possible terror links and digital footprints.

According to officials, preliminary investigation suggests that Danish was actively preparing for a major conspiracy. His movements were being closely monitored in connection with a case already registered against him in Delhi.

Following his arrest, Delhi Police will seek his remand to interrogate him further in the national capital.

The crackdown did not stop in Ranchi alone. The joint team also carried out raids in the Palamu district of Jharkhand, detaining another suspect for questioning.

This arrest comes against the backdrop of earlier joint operations in Jharkhand.

In 2023, the Delhi Police Special Cell and Jharkhand ATS had raided 16 locations across Ranchi, Hazaribagh, and Lohardaga, resulting in the arrest of nine suspects, including a radiologist, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, from a Ranchi hospital.

Officials believe the latest operation once again highlights how terror outfits are attempting to use Jharkhand as a safe haven.

The ATS and Delhi Police are now focusing on Danish’s network, potential handlers, and possible links with previously arrested suspects.

Sources said interrogation of Danish could provide crucial leads about sleeper cells and the larger terror network operating in the region.

--IANS

snc/skp/