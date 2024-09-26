Is going to jail on corruption charges big sacrifice?: Rajnath Singh slams Jharkhand CM Soren at Dhanbad rally

Dhanbad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, stating that corruption charges should not be seen as a sacrifice. While addressing a public rally in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Singh emphasized that true leadership is about serving the people rather than seeking personal gain.

"What is the reason that a person from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha becomes the Chief Minister, faces corruption charges, and ends up in jail? He comes out and roams among the people as a martyr. Is going to jail on corruption charges a big sacrifice?" Singh said.

The Union Minister highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to development, citing the party's clean record in governance, particularly in Jharkhand, where former chief ministers Babulal Marandi, Arjun Munda, and Raghubar Das have not faced corruption charges.

"The intention and vision with which Jharkhand was formed remain unfulfilled. We aimed to end starvation, poverty, and unemployment in Jharkhand. It's true that we had three CMs--Babulal Marandi, Arjun Munda, and Raghubar Das--and I can guarantee that the amount of work these three CMs did, JMM couldn't do it despite being in the government for five years. Can anyone even compare? No one, not even the opposition, can claim that corruption charges have been leveled against Babulal Marandi, Arjun Munda, or Raghubar Das," he said.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/states-and-uts/jammu-and-kashmir/three-generations-of-your-family-will-not-be-able-to-bring-back-article-370-amit-shah-attacks-congress-nc-alliance

Singh's remarks come as the BJP launched its Parivartan Yatra, aimed at bringing change to Jharkhand. "I have come to tell you that our Parivartan Yatra is starting. This Yatra is going to write a new history in Jharkhand," he said.

The Union Minister also announced that the central government will cover the salary for the first month of new employees in private companies. He emphasized that Jharkhand receives equal funding from the Centre compared to other states, with no partiality.

"We have decided that the salary for the first month in private companies will be provided by the central government. Despite Jharkhand having a government of opposition parties, the central government has never shown partiality towards the state. The same amount of funding has been allocated to Jharkhand as to other states. Like other states, medical colleges are being opened in Jharkhand as well. We have also prepared a scheme to develop 62,000 tribal villages," he said.

Hemant Soren was released from Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months in custody following bail from the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'Parivartan Yatra' in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on September 20.

Jharkhand is set to go to the polls for its 81-member legislative assembly later this year, as the current government's tenure ends in 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has yet to announce the dates.

—ANI