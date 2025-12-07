Is CM face in Congress sold for Rs 500 crore?, questions Punjab AAP

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (IANS) Punjab AAP General Secretary Baltej Pannu on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress following the sensational revelation made by Navjot Kaur Sidhu after her meeting with the Punjab Governor.

Pannu said her statements have exposed the “ugly truth” of how Congress functions, how leadership is decided, and how the state’s interests are sidelined for personal ambitions and monetary deals.

The AAP leader said Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Congress leader Navjot Sidhu, made two claims -- Navjot Sidhu will re-enter Punjab politics only if the Congress first declares him as the chief ministerial face and the Sidhus do not have Rs 500 crore to pay, implying that becoming CM in Congress requires a Rs 500 crore deal.

Calling these remarks “deeply disturbing,” Pannu questioned whether the Congress leadership truly sells the CM face for Rs 500 crore. “If Sidhu claims they don’t have Rs 500 crore, then who pays this amount? Where does this money go? To the state unit president? To high command? To Rahul Gandhi or Kharge? The people of Punjab deserve answers,” he said.

AAP leader Pannu reminded that Navjot Singh Sidhu has been the Punjab Congress president, MP, MLA and Cabinet Minister. “Were these posts also purchased? Was he appointed Congress President after paying a reduced amount? How many crores does one need to become Deputy CM or a minister in the Congress?” he asked.

Slamming Sidhu’s conditional politics, Pannu said it is shocking that the Sidhus claim Punjab will get its “golden days” only if Sidhu is made CM face. “If the Congress does not announce him, Punjab can suffer; this is their message. Is Punjab just a bargaining chip for the Navjot Sidhu?” he added.

Pannu ridiculed Sidhu’s history of theatrics, from flashy press conferences to the failed “Jittega Punjab” channel, questioning if Sidhu has a magical formula for Punjab’s revival, he never implemented it while being a minister or the Congress President.

The AAP leader demanded that Congress clarify immediately: “Does becoming CM require Rs 500 crore? Has the Congress collected this money from the six-seven CM aspirants roaming in the state?”

--IANS

vg/uk