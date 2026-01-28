‘Irreparable loss’: Madhya Pradesh leaders remember Ajit Pawar as devoted public servant

Bhopal, Jan 28 (IANS) Leaders across party lines in Madhya Pradesh, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former chief minister Kamal Nath, expressed grief over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday.

Read More

Chief Minister Yadav said Pawar’s life was devoted to serving the poor, the underprivileged and the backward classes. He also acknowledged Pawar’s contribution to Maharashtra’s development.

“He was a leader deeply connected to the people. I offer my heartfelt condolences on his untimely demise. I pray to Lord Mahakal to grant him a place at his divine feet and give strength to his grieving family to bear this immense loss,” Yadav wrote on X.

State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal said the death of Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash was deeply sad and painful.

“Ajit ji dedicated his entire life to public service. His passing is an irreparable loss to the political world. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow,” Khandelwal said in a statement.

Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath described Pawar’s death as an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

“The death of Ajit Pawar is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. He dedicated his entire life to serving the people of Maharashtra. May God grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this grief,” Nath said.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari, who was in New Delhi for a meeting with the party’s central leadership on Wednesday, called the news of Pawar’s death extremely painful.

“I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family and supporters to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti,” Patwari wrote on X.

Ajit Pawar, 66, was killed in a plane crash on Wednesday morning in Maharashtra’s Baramati district. Known affectionately as “Dada”, he was a dominant figure in Maharashtra politics, noted for his administrative skills and direct speaking style.

--IANS

pd/snj/skp