IRCTC scam: As court paves way for trial of Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav, duo face political backlash

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) As Delhi court ordered framing of charges against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, in the IRCTC hotel scam case, leaders from the BJP and Janata Dal (United) launched a sharp attack on the RJD, calling it a party with a long record of corruption. They asserted that it would be extremely difficult for the RJD to recover.

Speaking to IANS, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, “The crown of sins of the young leaders in the INDIA Bloc has now overflowed. The charges have been framed. This so-called Mahagathbandhan is actually a coalition of looters. Soon, the looter families will find themselves behind bars.”

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "This family of crime, corruption, and misgovernance is now not only in the grip of the law but their alliance will also face complete defeat in the court of public. Their list of crimes is very long. These crimes have caused as much harm to the country as to the state whose people they relied on to reach and remain in power. They plundered and gave impunity to loot. Surely, the law will take its course."

BJP leader Kapil Dev Aggarwal echoed a similar sentiment, stating, “It is certain that action will be taken against all those involved in corruption. The legal process has begun, and justice will prevail.”

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary reacted to it and said, “I have not gone through the entire court order, but it is a matter for the judiciary. Allegations have been made against Lalu Prasad Yadav, and the timing is certainly a shocker for the RJD during an election season.”

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad was more scathing in his criticism.

He said, “Let us now see what these people — who often preach about corruption and promise jobs — have to say in light of the court’s decision. Everyone is aware that the conduct, character, and image of this family have remained unchanged. Charges have now been formally framed against Lalu Ji, Rabri Ji, and Tejashwi Ji. The ‘land-for-jobs’ case is also scheduled to come up. The people of Bihar haven’t forgotten Lalu Prasad’s conviction in the fodder scam. Their record of corruption is extensive, and recovering from this will be extremely difficult for the RJD. The public has made up its mind to reject the Mahagathbandhan, which includes Congress, the Left, and VIP — all of whom continue to stand by the RJD.”

Union Minister and HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi took a neutral stance, saying, “The court has spoken. The judiciary will do its work, and the process will take its own course. I have nothing more to add on this.”

On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav called it "part of a larger political pattern".

“This is a common procedure of the court. We will continue to fight the case. As we’ve been saying for days, with elections nearing, such things are bound to happen. That said, while we fully respect the judiciary, we also want to state clearly that we have always chosen the path of struggle and will continue to do so. The people of Bihar are wise and understand what’s happening," he told IANS.

RJD spokesperson Nawal Kishore also dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

“This is an old tactic of the NDA and BJP, especially during elections. You’ll see them reopening closed cases and creating a spectacle to give the impression that all opposition leaders are corrupt. However, the reality over the last 10–11 years has shown that many of the so-called tainted figures have ended up joining the BJP. This is a tactic to confuse the public," he added.

Pushpam Priya Choudhary, President of the Plurals Party, took a more balanced view, stating, “When it comes to court proceedings, there isn’t much room for political commentary. The judiciary is independent and will follow due process.”

Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan maintained that the opposition would not be intimidated, “This doesn’t affect us. We are the ones who raise the voices of Dalits and the marginalised. We are part of the INDI Alliance, and no one can overpower us.”

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha went a step further, calling the charges part of a larger conspiracy.

“We will approach higher courts and are confident of getting justice. Since 2014, the BJP-led central government has continuously targeted opposition leaders through fabricated cases. It’s a well-known strategy. Ironically, many individuals whom the Prime Minister once accused of corruption have now found a place in the BJP," he told IANS.

The Rouse Avenue Court has paved the way for the trial of the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act as they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Special judge Vishal Gogne had reserved its order on May 29 after hearing detailed arguments on framing of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption charges against Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, Prem Gupta, Sarla Gupta, and Railway officials Rakesh Saksena and P.K. Goyal.

The alleged scam took place between 2004 to 2009 when Lalu Prasad was the Union Railway Minister. During his tenure, two hotels were given on lease without following the norms.

The case is related to the alleged irregularities in giving the contract for maintenance of two IRCTC hotels to a firm when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister.

