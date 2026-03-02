Iran–Israel war: Talks held with ambassadors to rescue stranded Kannadigas amid crisis, says Joshi

New Delhi/Bengaluru, March 2 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said that the Central government is fully prepared to safely bring back all Kannadigas stranded amid the Iran–Israel war situation. He said discussions have already been held with senior officials at Indian embassies in this regard.

Speaking to the media on Monday in Delhi, he stated that whenever Kannadigas and Indians face distress anywhere in the world, the Central Government has taken steps to bring them back safely.

He recalled that Indians stranded in Ukraine were successfully evacuated earlier, and reiterated that the safety of Indians anywhere in the world remains the Centre’s top priority.

Joshi said the government has received information that Kannadigas residing abroad are facing difficulties due to the severity of the Iran–Israel war. He added that urgent discussions have been held with senior ministers, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their safety.

He assured that Kannadigas need not panic, and that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully prepared to safely bring back not only Kannadigas but all Indians. He said discussions have already been held with embassy officials, and urged families not to worry, assuring them that their safety is being taken seriously.

The minister noted that air travel in war-affected regions has become risky, and expert advice is being sought. He added that the safety of Indians remains the government’s foremost priority, and that efforts are being made to rescue all Kannadigas in distress, including Legislative Council member Bhojegowda.

Joshi further said that rescuing Kannadigas stranded in Dubai during the Iran–Israel conflict is also a priority. He said no one should panic, and noted that flight operations from Dubai are currently suspended. Serious efforts are underway to bring back those stranded safely.

It can be recalled that the Karnataka government has activated its emergency response system after several Middle Eastern countries closed their airspace due to the prevailing situation in the region, leaving many international passengers, including Kannadigas, stranded.

According to a press note issued on Sunday by Revenue Minister and Chairman of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, Krishna Byre Gowda, multiple countries have issued Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), resulting in major disruptions to international flight operations.

As per the latest advisory from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the airspace over Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar will remain closed until March 2, Gowda said.

The disruption in air travel has stranded a large number of passengers from various countries, including Karnataka, particularly in the UAE, especially in Dubai, he said.

