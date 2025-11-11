Investigators trace Red Fort blasts to Jaish-e-Mohammad's Faridabad module, find ISI focus shifting to heartland

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) As investigations into the Delhi Red Fort blasts progress, it is becoming increasingly clear to investigators that the Faridabad module, which was busted this week, was behind the incident.

This incident also shows that the ISI has been shifting strategy as it has not been able to make the desired inroads in Jammu and Kashmir.

The agencies have also learnt that attacks would be focused more on major cities in India rather than Jammu and Kashmir, and this has prompted them to make a complete shift in their strategy.

The probe into the blast case has revealed that there was a large-scale radicalisation drive that was on for long.

Officials say that the Faridabad module was most likely behind this attack.

It all began with the Jammu and Kashmir Police busting a module in Faridabad, during which Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai from Pulwama was arrested. This led to the arrest of Dr Adeel Majeed Rather from Qazigund.

The police said that during this operation, they had seized 358 kilograms of ammonium nitrate.

During the raid, Dr Umar Nabi went missing, and he is most likely the Red Fort bomber. The CCTV footage that was examined by the police suggests that Nabi was the one driving the Hyundai i20 car at the time of the explosion.

Another interesting aspect that the probe has thrown up is that the module, which was created by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, had at least four doctors who were part of it. This included a woman doctor who goes by the name Shaheen Saeed and hails from Uttar Pradesh.

She is said to be associated with Nabi and also studied with him at the Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad. She was also connected with Ganai, and the police suspected that she was also part of the planning.

Shaheen, who was also part of the Faridabad module, was radicalised during a drive that was started by the Jaish-e-Mohammad to set up an all-women’s wing.

The investigators say that this Jaish-e-Mohammad Faridabad module was tasked with operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Investigations suggest that the planning was on for long and probably could have started after Operation Sindoor. The module had many educated persons who were part of it.

Shaheen, in particular, would travel extensively to Jammu and Kashmir and never came under the radar due to her profession. During her visits to J&K, Haryana and UP, she met with scores of persons and tried radicalising them. Her brief from the Jaish-e-Mohammad was to trap youth and lure them into joining the module.

The Faridabad module was not planning to stop at Delhi. They had plans to carry out many attacks across the country. However, for now, the focus was on UP, Haryana, and Delhi.

Although investigators can confirm that it was this module which was behind the attack, it is still unclear whether or not the bomber had hit the desired target. Some leads suggest that he wanted to probably ram the car into the Red Fort. Other leads state that it could have been sheer panic.

Following the busting of the module and arrests of his accomplices, Nabi may have set off the bombs in panic, killing at least eight and injuring many others.

