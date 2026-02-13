Investigation underway in Peeragarhi triple death case: DCP

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Delhi Police have arrested a self-styled "baba" in connection with the mysterious deaths of three people whose bodies were found inside a locked car near the Peeragarhi flyover in the outskirts of the national capital earlier this week.

Read More

According to police, the accused, identified as Kamaruddin, also described as a ‘maulana’ and an occult practitioner, has been booked for murder. The arrest marks the first major breakthrough in the case that initially appeared to be a suspected suicide.

DCP, Outer District, Sachin Sharma, said the investigation is underway to piece together the sequence of events. "We are trying to ascertain what happened on that day and what transpired before. The victims initially came to him because he claimed he could cure any kind of illness. Many people with health problems would visit him, and he claimed he could cure any disease, including cancer," he said.

The police officials added that the police are also in touch with other agencies to gather further leads in the case.

The deceased, Randhir, 76, Shiv Naresh Singh, 47, and Laxmi Devi, 40, were found dead inside a stationary car on Sunday afternoon. Randhir was seated in the driver’s seat, while the other two were in the rear seats. The car was reportedly locked from inside when the bodies were discovered near the Peeragarhi flyover.

Police said Kamaruddin had been in contact with the three victims for nearly a year. CCTV footage from the area allegedly shows him sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle earlier on the day of the incident.

Investigators are now interrogating the accused to determine the exact chain of events and the motive behind the deaths. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

--IANS

sn/vd