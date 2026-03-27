'Intezaar Shastra': Ashok Gehlot targets Raj govt on delay in Jaipur overbridge project

Jaipur, March 27 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched a sharp attack on the state government over delays in the Civil Lines Railway Overbridge (ROB) project, questioning the pace of development in the heart of Jaipur.

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In a statement, Gehlot said, “If this is the condition of development just 100 meters from the Chief Minister’s residence, one can imagine the state of the rest of Rajasthan.”

Referring to the Civil Lines ROB, Gehlot said the project was initiated in 2021 during his tenure to ease chronic traffic congestion in the area. However, even in 2026, the project remains incomplete.

“This railway overbridge was planned to eliminate traffic jams and connect Jacob Road to Jamnalal Bajaj Marg. Civil Lines Area was expected to get major relief, but due to the BJP government’s lethargy and political malice, the project has now turned into an accident-prone zone,” he alleged.

The former Chief Minister said that the flyover was meant to ease heavy traffic. He highlighted that over 20,000 two-wheelers pass through the Civil Lines railway crossing, which leads to long jams, queues and frequent congestion. The ROB was envisioned as a crucial infrastructure project to decongest the area and ensure smoother connectivity.

“The construction began in 2021 with the objective of providing relief to daily commuters, but the project is still hanging in the balance, leaving people to struggle,” he said.

Questioning the intent behind the delay, Gehlot asked: “Does politics take precedence over public convenience? The government must answer.”

He said the continued delay has not only caused inconvenience to commuters but also raised serious concerns about governance and infrastructure priorities in the state.

Gehlot recently launched a social media series titled 'Intezaar Shastra', aiming to highlight "stalled" public-welfare projects under the current BJP government in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday termed Intezar Shastra as 'Jhooth Shastra' and recalled the paper leak and JJM scam being reported during Congress tenure and said that the accused have been sent behind bars.

--IANS

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