Interstate borders will be strictly monitored: Rajasthan DGP

Jaipur, Nov 12 (IANS) Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma said on Wednesday that interstate borders will be strictly monitored to fight the drug cartels who are hell-bend on destroying the youth of the country.

The Rajasthan Police has also taken a significant stride toward its vision of a drug-free society, with the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Jaipur.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma inaugurated the state-of-the-art facility at Jagatpura on Wednesday. The new office is expected to provide fresh impetus to the state’s intensified campaign against drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Addressing the media, DGP Rajiv Sharma highlighted the ANTF’s strengthened strategy to counter drug trafficking across the state.

He informed that 18 ANTF checkpoints are being established, out of which 10 are already functional. The task force, he said, will be equipped with advanced resources and technology to ensure a strong crackdown on the illegal drug trade.

He added that a coordinated approach has been launched involving central and state enforcement agencies to ensure a comprehensive fight against narcotics.

“Anti-drone systems have been deployed along interstate borders to curb drug smuggling, while the BSF and Rajasthan Police are jointly working to tighten border surveillance,” he said.

Sharma emphasised that while local police units will also participate in anti-drug operations, the ANTF will function as a dedicated and specialised force, devoting its full capacity to the mission.

He further warned that strict action will be taken against criminals who exploit minors for drug trafficking under the new legal provisions.

The inauguration began with a puja ceremony, followed by DGP Rajiv Sharma formally cutting the ribbon to open the ANTF headquarters.

Inspector General (IG) ANTF Vikas Kumar welcomed the DGP and gave him a detailed tour of various branches of the unit. He also presented an overview of the ANTF’s major operations and achievements to date.

In-charges of 10 operational ANTF checkpoints, including those in Sriganganagar, Jodhpur, Barmer, and Jalore, joined the event virtually and introduced themselves to the DGP.

The ceremony was attended by several senior officers, including DG Traffic Anil Paliwal and ADGs Dinesh MN, Hawa Singh Ghumaria, Bhupendra Sahu, VK Singh, Vishal Bansal, Bipin Pandey, Prashakha Mathur, and Lata Manoj Kumar, along with other senior police officials.

--IANS

arc/dan