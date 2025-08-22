Internal reservation: K'taka BJP supports nomadic communities' protest

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (IANS) The BJP has extended support to the nomadic and semi-nomadic communities protesting against the Karnataka government, alleging injustice in the allocation of internal reservation.

BJP leaders, including former National General Secretary and MLC C.T. Ravi, Legislative Council Opposition Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, and state secretary and MLA Dr. Shailendra Beldale, took part in the protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday.

Speaking to the media after participating in the ongoing protest, C.T. Ravi stated that placing the nomadic communities, who are a distinct category, alongside powerful groups amounts to social injustice.

He said that the purpose of internal reservation is to provide opportunities to those deprived of facilities, education, wealth, and jobs, but the government has ignored all these aspects.

He criticized the government, saying that it has disregarded the reports of Justice Sadashiva, Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das, and former minister Madhuswamy.

"We had given 4.5 per cent reservation to the Lambani, Bhovi, Koracha, and Korama communities. That has now been reduced. The nomadic communities, who were given 1 per cent, have not even been considered. We had distributed reservation in a fair and just manner, without cheating anyone, but injustice has been done now," Ravi charged.

“The government has delivered partial justice, biased justice. They have taken a step that is against the Constitution. This must be corrected,” he demanded.

He warned that the voiceless nomadic communities must be given a voice, otherwise history will not forgive.

“On what basis have they divided Scheduled Caste sub-castes into three categories within just two hours? Shouldn’t there be some basis? Was it population census, caste census, or socio-economic survey? On what grounds have they done this?” Ravi questioned the state government.

Answering a question, Ravi said, “We will raise our voice on this issue in the legislature. The Justice Sadashiva Commission submitted its report in 2012. The Congress was in power for six years after that, but they simply sat on it. Other than spending Rs 112 crore, they did nothing.”

“The Congress has been in power here for the past 26 months. For 26 months they kept making excuses, and now, by discarding Justice Nagamohan Das’ report, they took a decision in just a two-hour Cabinet meeting.

"If they are all-knowing like Brihaspati (teacher of the gods), then why did they need Justice Nagamohan Das’ report? Why spend hundreds of crores? What about the reports of the Justice Sadashiva Commission and former minister Madhuswamy? Are those of no value to them? Hasn’t it been 13 months since the Supreme Court gave its verdict? Even the intent of that verdict has been sidelined and ignored,” Ravi said.

